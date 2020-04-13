Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show denies allegations of forcing domestic help to violate lockdown; Krushna Abhishek breaks Kapil Sharma’s chair

Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has taken to social media to publicly deny allegations of forcing her domestic help to break the current 21-day nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. This was after Archana posted a video of her domestic help Bhagyashri doing household chores and leaving everyone in splits with her broken English. Her denial came days after she revealed how Krushna Abhishek had once broken Kapil Sharma’s chair in the presence of Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

While sharing a video of her help Bhagyashri, Archana wrote, “Bhagyashri asked my son @aaryamannsethi raat ko kya khaana hai bhaiyya? He replied : mujhe thappad khaana hai😅 That led to some fun moments in the kitchen. #bhagyashrirocks 🤣 By the way she stays in my house. Lot of people seem to be worried that my staff comes from outside everyday.🙄 No. We are following complete lockdown. Only family and live in staff are at home with us.”

Her clarification about allegations of lockdown violations found plenty of support amongst her fans. One wrote, “U r very sweet and humble person..much love.” Another commented, “Nice kam se kam 10 baar dekhi video.”

Archana was earlier accused of ill-treating her pet dog. This was after her dog was seen kept outside the house in one of her off-the-cuff videos. Reacting to the criticism, Archana had asked her fans to ‘stop worrying’ about her dog as she wrote, “For all dog lovers worrying that my dogs don’t have any place INSIDE our home Chill. Just like they are. Patch prefers his cozy rug. While Drama literally chills on the cold floor. (Which he licks and drools all over. ) #dogslife #itsadogsworld #dogsrule STOP WORRYING GUYS.”

Last week, Archana became the new internet sensation for her generosity towards daily-wage actors, who are facing an economic onslaught due to the prolonged lockdown.