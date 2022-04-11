Narendra Modi congratulates Shehbaz Sharif, says India desires ‘peace and stability’; new Pakistani PM wants Kashmir issue resolved

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif soon after the latter became the new prime minister of Pakistan, replacing Imran Khan. Modi said that India desired ‘peace and stability in the region.’

Modi wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people.

Sharif, for his part, said that a durable peace with India was not possible until the Kashmir dispute was resolved. “We want good ties with India but durable peace is not possible until the Kashmir dispute is resolved,” news agency PTI quoted Sharif as reported by NDTV.

Sharif also congratulated people of Pakistan for the peaceful ‘transition of power.’ He wrote on Twitter, “I want to congratulate people of Pakistan on peaceful transition of power. It’s matter of pride that today all our institutions respect Constitution as guiding principle. If stock market & strengthening currency is any indication, the journey towards our goals has already started.”

He added, “Our focus is on providing as much relief as possible to all Pakistanis by tackling high inflation & kick-starting the stagnant economy. Together we will make Pakistan a great nation, Insha’Allah. Pakistan Zindabad!!”

Sharif, according to news agency PTI, asked Modi to come forward to address the Kashmir issue so that the two countries could concentrate on tackling poverty, unemployment, shortage of medicines and other issues.

Sharif secured 174 votes during the no-confidence vote that took place on Saturday. He needed the support of just 172 Members of National Assembly to oust Imran Khan as the country’s prime minister. Imran Khan, who became the first Pakistani prime minister to be voted out, has decided to resign from the parliament saying that he had no desire to sit with ‘thieves.’