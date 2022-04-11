Michael Vaughan wants Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI to immediately send Umran Malik to play in English County after fast bowler hits Hardik Pandya’s helmet with quick delivery

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Monday has urged the Indian cricket board led by Sourav Ganguly to send Umran Malik to play in the English County after the bowler from Jammu and Kashmir wowed everyone with his menacingly fast bowling in the IPL match against Gujarat Titans.



Vaughan wrote, “Umran Malik will play for India very soon … If I was the @BCCI I would be sending him to play some County cricket this summer to help him develop first though … #IPL2022.”

Malik once again clocked 153 kmph during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s match against Gujarat Titans. One of his quick bouncers hit Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya’s helmet menacingly, prompting the medical staff immediately to rush to the ground. The same over, he had Mathew Wade adjudged LBW with his unplayable yorker delivery.

Sunrisers Hyderabad went on to beat Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets. But Malik once became the topic of intense social media conversations. Journalist Rifat Jawaid tweeted, “Umran Malik’s delivery that hit Hardik Pandya’s helmet had some pace. Get this guy into Indian side asap. This Kashmir Express has real potential for India.”

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote, “That over from Umran Malik had everything. Hit a top batsman on the grill, felt the power of the counter-attack and knocked over a T20 World Cup winner with sheer pace.”

Sushant Mehta, founder and CEO of Beast Studios, tweeted, “UMRAN MALIK hits HARDIK PANDYA on the helmet first ball, that’s serious speed & then brilliant cover driver by HARDIK & then awesome pull shot.”

As expected, Malik once again bagged the Swiggy Instamart Fastest Delivery of the Match award, which caries a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh and a trophy. He’s won this prize in every match that he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.