Here’s why Sunil Gavaskar stunned British commentator by demanding Kohinoor diamond back from British Queen during IPL match

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently stunned British commentator Alan Wilkins by demanding that the British Queen return the Kohinoor diamond back to India.



Gavaskar and Wilkins were commentating during the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants when the TV camera showed the majestic lanscape of Mumbai’s Marine Drive, also known as the Queen’s necklace. Using the opportunity, Gavaskar told the British commentator, “We are still awaiting the Kohinoor diamond.”

Wilkins, a former English county cricketer, said laughingly, “I wonder when that is coming.”

Gavaskar replied, “If you can use your influence, you could sway the British government.”

The Kohinoor diamond is believed to be one of the largest cut diamonds in the world. The British government took it with them before leaving India in 1947. The diamond is currently a part of the crown of the British Queen.

Gavaskar earned plaudits from netizens for asking for the Kohinoor to be returned to India on a LIVE TV broadcast. One user wrote, “Thank you, Sunil Gavaskar, for reminding Alan Wilkins about the Kohinoor diamond stolen by the British, for the latter could not stop going gaga over the ‘Queen’s Necklace’, or what we know as the Marine Drive.”

“Only Sunny G can ask an English commentator to ask his government to return the Kohinoor they stole from India on national television. Savage!,” wrote another user.

One user wrote, “What on EARTH is Sunil Gavaskar going on about the Kohinoor necklace on live commentary for? Why are most Indian commentators just SO pathetic at what they do. Ugh! #RRvsLSG.”

Gavaskar is currently on the commentary assignment for the 15th edition of the IPL.