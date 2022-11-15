Social media erupts in anger over news of Aaftab Amin Poonawala mercilessly killing his live-in partner, Shradaha Walkar

Social media platforms have erupted in anger and shock as the news of Aaftab Amin Poonawala mercilessly killing his live-in partner, Shradaha Walkar, emerged. According to reports, Poonawala had chopped his live-in partner’s body into 35 pieces before dumping them in a forest near Delhi.



According to news agency PTI, the Delhi Police on Tuesday took the murder suspect to the forest area in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur and spent nearly three hours locating specific places where he had allegedly dumped her body parts.

The cops are believed to have discovered 13 body parts from different areas.

Poonawala had allegedly killed Walkar in May this year before chopping her body into 35 pieces. He had allegedly bought a 300-litre fridge to store the body parts of the murder victim.

Poonawala had reportedly met Walkar through dating App, Bumble, three years ago. After allegedly murdering his partner, Poonawala even brought another girlfriend to his house with the body parts of Walkar inside the fridge.

One of the close friends of Walkar told NDTV that the murder victim routinely faced domestic abuse from Poonawala. Shukla said, “She was physically abused. She told this to her best friend. Since we were a part of the same friend circle, we were informed about the same.”

Meanwhile, social media users have registered their outrage over the gruesome incident, which has sent shockwaves across India.

Aftab Amin Poonawala seen sleeping inside Delhi Police lockup in Mehrauli Aftab Amin looks to have no remorse and no guilt, six months after he killed his live-in partner Shraddha & dismembered her into 35 parts. Mind you, only 18 parts have been recovered.Such was the planning pic.twitter.com/iIoMPFFx73 — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaT02) November 15, 2022

🧵 A Tale of Two Appalling Murders – Aftab Poonawala K!lled Shraddha and cut her body into 35 pieces. Shilpa Jhariya was K!llled by Abhijeet Patidar, who played it live on Instagram. I shouldn’t be writing this thread in a moral society, but I have to in India. +++ pic.twitter.com/7UpXLjTIZB — Darab Farooqui (@darab_farooqui) November 15, 2022

Killed his girlfriend, chopped her into many pieces, stored them in a fridge, took them out to scatter all over Delhi over 16 days. Aftab Poonawala. Indian predator. Reality more horrific than what OTT writers can imagine. pic.twitter.com/254kDstIMz — Deep Halder (@deepscribble) November 14, 2022

Morning musing: such is the level of Muslim hate seeping into society, that every time an inter faith relationship/marriage goes wrong, reflex reaction is to call it ‘love jehad’. So what do we call inter faith love (incl marriages of senior ruling party netas) that go right?🙏 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 15, 2022

Encourage women to leave abusive, violent & toxic relationships instead of socializing them to worry about being single- and support them when they do instead of judging them for their original choice. #AftabAminPoonawala #Shraddha — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) November 15, 2022

According to a senior police official, one of victim Shradaha Walkar’s friends Laxman, who alerted her father, will be asked to join the investigation. The accused will again be taken to different locations on Wednesday for further probe in the case.