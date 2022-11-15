Social media erupts in anger over news of Aaftab Amin Poonawala mercilessly killing his live-in partner, Shradaha Walkar

By JKR Staff
Social media platforms have erupted in anger and shock as the news of Aaftab Amin Poonawala mercilessly killing his live-in partner, Shradaha Walkar, emerged. According to reports, Poonawala had chopped his live-in partner’s body into 35 pieces before dumping them in a forest near Delhi.
Aaftab Amin Poonawala

According to news agency PTI, the Delhi Police on Tuesday took the murder suspect to the forest area in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur and spent nearly three hours locating specific places where he had allegedly dumped her body parts.

The cops are believed to have discovered 13 body parts from different areas.

Poonawala had allegedly killed Walkar in May this year before chopping her body into 35 pieces. He had allegedly bought a 300-litre fridge to store the body parts of the murder victim.

Poonawala had reportedly met Walkar through dating App, Bumble, three years ago. After allegedly murdering his partner, Poonawala even brought another girlfriend to his house with the body parts of Walkar inside the fridge.

One of the close friends of Walkar told NDTV that the murder victim routinely faced domestic abuse from Poonawala. Shukla said, “She was physically abused. She told this to her best friend. Since we were a part of the same friend circle, we were informed about the same.”

Meanwhile, social media users have registered their outrage over the gruesome incident, which has sent shockwaves across India.

According to a senior police official, one of victim Shradaha Walkar’s friends Laxman, who alerted her father, will be asked to join the investigation. The accused will again be taken to different locations on Wednesday for further probe in the case.

