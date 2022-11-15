Former Australia skipper slams England World Cup hero Moeen Ali for ‘horrible’ remarks; issues IPL taunts

England World Cup hero Moeen Ali has found himself embroiled in controversy for his ‘horrible’ remarks immediately after he played a key role in helping England defeat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday. However, his comments evoked angry reactions from a former Aussie skipper, who took a potshot at the England all-rounder with IPL taunts.



England and Australia are scheduled to play three-match ODI series with the first match set to take place on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval cricket ground. Terming the scheduling of the series ‘horrible’, Moeen had reportedly said that it was becoming increasingly ‘difficult’ to maintain the same intensity for every game.

Ali was quoted as saying, “It’s been happening for a while.

“Having a game in three days’ time, it’s horrible. As a group we want to enjoy and celebrate and have that [time], because we put so much into it.”

However, his comments did not go down well with former Australia Test skipper Michael Clarke, who lashed out at the England star. Clarke, according to Fox Sports, said, “If it was playing in the T20 World Cup and then the next day get on a plane to depart for the IPL, I don’t think you’d hear anybody whinge.”

He added, “Players can’t complain about the international schedule when they’re taking opportunity to play domestic cricket as well for franchises for money when you can have that six or eight weeks off. Then you’d be as fresh as a daisy. I’ve obviously found that very hard.”

Moeen Ali plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, which starts early next year. The angry reaction from Clarke coincided with an announcement by Australia fast bowler and current captain, Pat Cummins, who said that he wouldn’t be taking part in the next edition of the IPL. Cummins wrote on Twitter, “I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup.”

Cummins, who plays for Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders, thanked his IPL team for their understanding. “Thanks so much to @KKRiders for their understanding. Such a terrific team of players and staff and I hope I can get back there ASAP.”

Even while slamming Ali, the former Aussie Test captain said that he was sympathetic to players for playing in a busy schedule, which was likely to take its toll on their mental health.