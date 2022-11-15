BJP’s Shehzad Poonawala sends criminal defamation notice to Naresh Balyan after AAP MLA tweets on Aaftab Amin Poonawala

Shehzad Poonawala has served a criminal defamation notice to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan after the latter linked the BJP spokesperson to Aaftab Aamin Poonawala, the suspect in the murder of Shraddha Walkar. The police have already arrested the murder suspect after the news sent shockwaves across India.

Photo: Republic TVReacting to the news, the motormouth AAP MLA had tweeted, “What is the relationship between Aaftab Poonawalla, who killed Shraddha Walker and cut her into 35 pieces, and BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala? People are raising their voice on social media. People want to know, if there is no relationship then why

@Shehzad_Ind are running away? Come to the media and give clarification.”

श्रध्दा वाकर की हत्या कर उसे 35 टुकड़े में काटने वाला आफताब पूनावाला और भाजपा नेता शहजाद पूनावाला में क्या रिश्ता है? लोग सोशल मीडिया मीडिया पर आवाज उठा रहे हैं। लोग जानना चाहते है, अगर कोई रिश्ता नहीं हो तो @Shehzad_Ind भाग क्यों रहे हैं? मीडिया में आकर सफाई दे। — Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) November 15, 2022

Shehzad reacted angrily to Balyan’s tweet and threatened to initiate legal actions against the AAP MLA, who is known for posting outrageous tweets. Hours later, the BJP spokesperson shared the legal notice on Twitter as he wrote, “My lawyer @namitsaxena2007 ji has initiated CRIMINAL & CIVIL proceedings against Naresh Balyan for his unsubstantiated, reckless & defamatory statements. I will be taking further legal actions against anyone amplifying this lie & also other steps soon – copy of notice below.”

My lawyer @namitsaxena2007 ji has initiated CRIMINAL & CIVIL proceedings against Naresh Balyan for his unsubstantiated, reckless & defamatory statements I will be taking further legal actions against anyone amplifying this lie & also other steps soon – copy of notice below pic.twitter.com/m87AVI0GHr — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 15, 2022

Making light of Shehzad’s legal notice, Balyan tweeted, “BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala came out in support of Aaftab Poonawalla, the murderer of daughter Shraddha, threatening me with trial if I raise my voice for Shraddha. Listen Shehzad Poonawala, I am not afraid of this case of yours. I raised the voice of the people. I will raise my voice for the justice of daughter Shraddha.”

Social media platforms have erupted in anger and shock as the news of Aaftab Amin Poonawala mercilessly killing his live-in partner, Shradaha Walkar, emerged. According to reports, Poonawala had chopped his live-in partner’s body into 35 pieces before dumping them in a forest near Delhi.