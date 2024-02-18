Justice for Nadda trends on social media after video shows humiliation for BJP President by Home Minister Amit Shah; Nadda’s dirty look to Shah goes viral

Social media platforms have exploded with hilarious memes after a viral video showed BJP President JP Nadda being humiliated by Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting. No sooner did the video surface, social media m=users began to trend ‘Justice for Nadda’ in a bid to mock the Hindutva p[arty and how it treats its national president.



The incident reportedly took place in December last year at an event in Chhattisgarh where the BJP won the last assembly polls. In the video, both Nadda and Shah could be walking across the stage waving at the crowd. However, soon Shah turns back and pulls Nadda away as if to ask him to stop grabbing the limelight in the presence of India’s home minister, who’s risen to become the second-most powerful politician after Modi in the last few years.

In another video from the same event, Nadda could be seen giving a dirty look to Shah while garlanding Modi ahead of the latter’s speech.

Here’s how social media users reacted.

Ninda-Nadda दोऊ खड़े…😃 भूतपूर्व वाले अध्यक्ष को तो पता है कि ये टैम सिर्फ़ दो गुजरातियों का टैम है इसलिए इज़्ज़त बचाने के लिए अपने आप ही कभी खुद पीछे हट जाता है, कभी माला हटा देता है…लेकिन ये मौजूदा वाला थोड़ा भोलू टाइप है, हर बार भूल जाता है। इसलिए इसे हाथ पकड़कर हटाना… pic.twitter.com/8JB5HZveey — Bhagat Ram (@bhagatram2020) February 18, 2024

And justice for nadda ji also maam🥹😂 pic.twitter.com/XEokx9xPCx — ╰‿╯🇩 🇪 🇻 🇮 🇱⚡ ☬ ༒ ࿐ (@desichora0047) February 18, 2024

Seriously I feeling bad for JP Nadda ! Koi respect nahi hai BJP National President? Rubber stamp? pic.twitter.com/TfTBj32DHa — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) February 17, 2024

This is not the first time that Nadda has had to face humiliation at the hands of Shah. He was once pulled away rudely by Shah when he was trying to accompany Modi at a public event.

He has also become a butt of jokes on several occasions after the BJP instructed its lapdog media outlets to flash Nadda’s photo in the event of the BJP’s defeat. BJP’s critics have always ridiculed the Hindutva party and its lapdog media outlets for using Modi’s photo after the party’s defeat and Nadda’s photo after party suffers defeat.