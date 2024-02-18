England face humiliating 434-run defeat in third Test against India

Team India on Sunday inflicted a humiliating defeat on England when they beat the tourists by a whopping 434 runs with a day to spare. This was after India bowled England out for just 122 in their second innings on the fourth day of the match. With this win, India now lead the series 2-1.

The day’s highlight was Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten knock of 214 and his 172-run partnership with debutant Sarfaraz Khan. Khan remained unbeaten at 68 from 72 balls when skipper Rohit Sharma declared India’s innings.

This was Jaiswal’s second consecutive double-hundred in the series.

Chasing a target of 557 to win the match, the English batting collapsed as the tourists were bowled out for just 122 in 39.4 overs. Ravindra Jadeja finished with a spell of 41-5 after having scored a century in the first innings.

Reacting to his side’s humiliating defeat, England skipper Ben Stoke said after the match, “We wanted to push the game on as much as we could. Sometimes gameplans don’t work out.

“Everyone has got a perception and opinion. The people in the dressing room are the opinions that really matter to us. We leave this game behind us and know we have to win the next two games to win the series.”

Team India captain Rohit Sharma, for his part, said, “When you play Test cricket, it’s not played over two days or three days. We know the importance of staying in the game for five days.

“They put us under pressure. The message was to stay calm, it’s easy to drift away from what you want to do. I’m proud of how we came back, and when that happens it’s a delight to watch.”

This was Team India’s biggest Test victory ever.

Scores in brief:

Third Test, Rajkot (day four of five):

India 445 (Rohit 131, Jadeja 112; Wood 4-114) & 430-4 dec (Jaiswal 214*, Gill 91, Sarfaraz 68*)

England 319 (Duckett 153, Stokes 41; Siraj 4-84) & 122 (Jadeja 5-41)

India won by 434 runs, lead series 2-1