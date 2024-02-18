“Escaped death today”: Rashmika Mandanna shares frightening experience with Air Vistara

Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna recently shared her mid-air frightening experience saying that she had escaped ‘death’ on 17 February. The development also prompted Air Vistara to issue a clarification.



Rashmika, who recently featured in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, was travelling to Hyderabad from Mumbai, However, the flight developed some technical snag and faced intense turbulence shortly after its take-off. It was forced to return to Mumbai airport before passengers were shifted to another flight which left for Hyderabad later.

Rashmika shared an Insta story saying, “Just FYI this is how we escaped death today…”

Air Vistara spokesperson told NDTV that ‘shortly after take-off, a technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK531 operating from Mumbai to Hyderabad on 17 February 2024.’

“As a precautionary step, in accordance with the standard operating procedures, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed the flight safely at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport, Mumbai,” the Vistara spokesperson added.

According to Vistara, an alternate aircraft was arranged, which departed shortly thereafter to complete the journey. All efforts were made to minimise inconvenience to the customers including offering them refreshments.

On the work front, Rashmika will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule.