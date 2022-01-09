“What constitutional post does Priyanka hold?”: Sambit Patra slams Punjab CM over PM Modi’s alleged security breach

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday lashed out at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi accusing him of briefing Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the alleged security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patra alleged that Channi had briefed Vadra on the security of Modi immediately after the controversy over the PM’s alleged security breach gained momentum.

“A sitting CM briefs Priyanka Vadra on PM’s security! Why? What constitutional post does Priyanka hold & who’s She to be kept on loop regarding PM’s security? Channi Saab ..be truthful..you must have said to her “काम हो गया सी …आपने जो बोला था,वो हो गया! (The job is done. What you ordered has been executed).”

— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 9, 2022

This was after Channi reiterated that there was no security threat to Modi when the latter visited Punjab last week. He told news agency ANI, “There was no threat to the PM here. He was completely safe. No one went near him.”

Channi also said that he had spoken to Priyanka Gandhi ji and ‘briefed her’ about the controversy.

Modi was on her way to Ferozepur in Punjab to address a rally when his convoy was stuck at a flyover in Bhatinda. He was scheduled to travel to Ferozepur by helicopter but had dropped the idea in favour of a road journey due to poor weather.

The Punjab government first rejected allegations of a security breach, but later transferred seven IPS officers including Ferozepur SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans. The government also replaced Punjab Director-General of Police Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, replacing him with IPS officer Viresh Kumar Bhawra.