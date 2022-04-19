Subramanian Swamy lashes out at Narendra Modi for failure on economy, national security; calls PM ‘clueless’

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having failed at improving the country’s economy. Calling Modi ‘clueless’, the outspoken BJP parliamentarian also slammed those who felt that there was no alternative to the current prime minister.

“In 8 years in office we see that Modi has failed to achieve targets of economic growth. On the contrary, growth rate has declined annually since 2016. National security has weakened hugely. Modi inexplicably is clueless about China. There is scope to recover but does he know how?”

When a follower asked him why he was not advising Modi, Swamy replied, “ Ancient rishis have advised that knowledge should be parted to those who have shradhha to receive it.”

Swamy also didn’t agree with one of Modi supporters that there was no better alternative to the current prime minister.

“That is what the British Imperialist said: India will fall apart if British left,” Swamy said.

The BJP parliamentarian from Tamil Nadu has been critical of Modi even on China policy. He’s vehemently disagreed with Modi for the latter’s claims that China did not occupy Indian territory on eastern Ladakh in the Galwan valley.

Swamy’s latest attack on Modi came amidst mew report on the soaring inflation. India’s annual wholesale price-based inflation increased to a record 14.55% in March from 13.11% in February.