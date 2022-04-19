Condolences pour in for Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United star announces death of baby boy

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez have announced the tragic death of their baby boy. Ronaldo’s partner was expecting a twin but the boy was pronounced dead while the couple’s baby daughter has survived.



Ronaldo took to social media platforms to share the news. A joint statement by the couple read, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.

“We are all devastated at this loss and and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support,” the statement read.

Ronaldo’s current team Manchester United tweeted, “Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”

Teammate Marcus Rashford tweeted: “Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother I’m so sorry.”

Ronaldo’s former team Real Madrid said the club, its president and board of directors “are deeply saddened” by the news. “Real (Madrid) shares in the family’s pain and wishes to send them all of our warmth,” it said.

English football club Liverpool tweeted, “ All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family ❤️.”

Manchester Football Club wrote, “ Everyone at Manchesterk City sends our deepest condolences to you and Georgina.”

English Premier League tweeted, “ The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Premier League are with you and your family, Cristiano.”