RSS student body ABVP accused of brutally attacking JNU students for consuming non-veg food

RSS student outfit, Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), is facing widespread condemnation for brutally attacking a group of students for consuming non-veg food. Students brutally attacked have been identified as Akhtarista Ansari and Madhurima Kundu.



Activist Kavita Krishnan tweeted, “In JNU ABVP has again badly attacked & injured students who ate non-veg food in hostel messes. I’m informed @madhurima_k_

& @AktaristaAnsari are injured & bleeding. @nsaibalaji is also hurt. @DelhiPolice Vasant Vihar SHO was present but none of the attackers has been arrested.”

According to Krishnan, ABVP goons allegedly attacked JNU students with sticks and stones.

Krishnan added, “Note that these are pictures of the injured – NOT pics of the attack; the men in the pics are themselves victims not the attackers.”

ABVP released a video blaming the left-leaning students for the violence. It said, “Leftists, Communists have attacked ABVP activists and common students of JNU. ABVP Activist Ravi Raj severely injured this Naxali attack #CommunistViolenceDownDown.”

This is not the first time that ABVP goons have allegedly attacked innocents. In January 2020, gruesome violence by masked criminals allegedly belonging to the JNU inside Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University had evoked strong reactions from a host of Bollywood artists including Aparna Sen, Renuka Shahane, Anubhav Sinha, Swara Bhasker, Kriti Sanon, Shabana Azmi, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani, Riteish Deshmukh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Ironically, on both occasions, ABVP criminals brutally attacked innocent students in the presence of Delhi Police personnel. The Delhi Police report to the Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah.