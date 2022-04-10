Shimron Hetmyer, Yuzvendra Chahal guide Rajasthan Royals to beat Lucknow Super Giants

Shimron Hetmyer and Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday guided Rajasthan Royals to beat Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals made 165-6 in 20 overs with Shimron Hetmyer playing a blistering knock of 59 from 36 balls. Ravichandran Ashwin, who was batting at 28 from 23 balls, had to leave the ground following an injury.

In reply, Lucknow Super Giants were reduced to 162-8. Chahal picked up four wickets in his four overs by conceding 41 runs. Chahal scalped his 150th IPL victim when he dismissed Dushmantha Chameera in the match.