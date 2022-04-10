Plagiarism accused Manoj Muntashir slammed for insulting Lord Ram, faces fury from Hindus

Accused of plagiarism in the past, Manoj Muntashir is now facing widespread condemnation for disrespecting Lord Ram in one of his tweets. This was after the controversial Bollywood lyricist, took to Twitter to change one of the lines written by Tulsidas in praise of Lord Ram.

He wrote, “Following lines are not mine, heard it somewhere so thought of sharing them with you. Enough of ‘Thumak chalat Ramchandra baajat paijaniya.” Now this should be, “Dhamak chalat Rambhakt faatat paijamiya.”

His decision to tinker with the lines written by Tulsidas, who wrote Ramayana, left devout Hindus angry. Many also mocked Muntashir for his ignorance that the lines were written by Tulsidas. Others targeted him for mocking Lord Ram.

One user, Rishu, tagged the Punjab Police as he wrote, “Lord Ram is being insulted in this tweet. I request Chief Minister of Punjab and Punjab Police to take urgent legal action.

User Ajay Shrivastava wrote, “Sharamnaak ..ye sabse khubsurat chopai hai Ramayan ki..or kaise darbari kavi ne itni khubsurat chopai ko apney laalch ke chalte satta ki chokhat par naak ragadtey huey samarpit kar di. Hey Ram..!”

User Anand wrote, “Faata paijamiya? Jiska bhi hai wo kam se kam Ramchandra ka to nahi hoga.”

User Vinod Rathore wrote, “Gadhe, Ramchandra ji chalte the to unki paijaniya bajti thi aur tu likh raha hai ki ramchandra ji chalte the to unka paijama fat jaata hai. Gobar khata hai ki ut patang likh raha hai.”

User Oma Prakash wrote, “Ye pad Tulsidas ji ka hai. Kaisa nakli kavi hai jisne tulsidas ko nahi padha.”

यह पद तुलसीदास जी का है. कैसा नकली कवि है जिसने तुलसीदास को नहीं पढ़ा. यह पद रामचंद्र जी की बाल लीला से संबंधित है और ये स्वघोषित कवि कह रहा है कि यह पद 'बहुत हुआ'. यानी राम की लीला का गुणगान करना बहुत हुआ, अब इसके जैसे फ़र्ज़ी भक्तों का गुणगान करो. बड़े ही शर्म की बात है. — Om (@Om_PrakashOP) April 7, 2022

गधे, रामचंद्र जी चलते थे तो उनकी पैजनिया बजती थी और तू लिख रहा है कि रामचंद्र जी चलते थे तो उनका पजामा फट जाता है गोबर खाता है क्या जो ऊट पटांग लिख रहा है ? — Vinod Rathore (@vkrathoreyil) April 8, 2022

“ फाटत पैजमिया ” ? जिसका भी है वो कम से कम रामचंद्र का तो नहीं होगा 🙏 — Anant (@anantjais19) April 7, 2022

Muntashir later posted another tweet taking a dig at those Hindus, who were slamming him for insulting Lord Ram.

और आप क्या हैं ? पथराव में शामिल वर्ग विशेष के हिमायती? आप से इज़्ज़त नहीं चाहिए मुझे, मैं बे-इज़्ज़त ही ठीक हूँ। वो लोग कहाँ हैं जो ‘ठुमक चलत रामचंद्र’ पर मुझे दो दिन से घेर रहे हैं. आइए मैदान में, दिखाइए अपनी राम भक्ति! देखता हूँ कितने सेक्युलर, हिंदूओं के लिए न्याय माँगते हैं https://t.co/TuqwXOTR2Y — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) April 9, 2022

In September last year, Muntashir was widely mocked as a ‘glorified dacoit’ for allegedly plagiarising a poem written by Robert J Lavery in 2007 and publishing it as his own. What alarmed netizens was Muntashir’s refusal to apologise for was a brazen act of literary theft.