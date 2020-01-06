From Renuka Shahane to Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani, Bollywood explodes in anger on JNU violence; Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Khans remain unaffected

The Sunday night’s gruesome violence by masked criminals inside Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University has evoked strong reactions from a host of Bollywood artists including Aparna Sen, Renuka Shahane, Anubhav Sinha, Swara Bhasker, Kriti Sanon, Shabana Azmi, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani, Riteish Deshmukh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza and Vishal Bhardwaj. As expected, the usual suspects such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar have chosen to remain silent even in the face of brutal violence unleashed on the campus of the JNU. Bachchan and Akshay were known to be extremely vocal in their criticism fo the previous Congress-led UPA government using their social media pages.

Actor Renuka Shahane wrote, “Complete lawlessness! How could masked goons enter JNU & terrorize students and teachers? What is @DelhiPolice doing? Sirf nihatton pe vaar karnaa aataa hai kya? Jo kaanoon khuleaam tod rahein hain unhen khuli chhhoot de rakhi hai kya? Unbelievable!! Scary!! Shameful!!”

Actor Dia Mirza wrote, “How long will this be allowed to continue? How long will you turn a blind eye? How long will the defenceless be attacked in the name of politics or religion? Enough is enough.”

Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to write, “Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated.”

His actress wife Genelia Deshmukh wrote, “Absolutely disturbed to see the visuals of masked goons enter JNU and attack students & teachers – sheer brutality!! Humble appeal to the police to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

Indian Idol judge and noted music director, Vishal Dadlani, wrote, “None of us can claim to be a citizen of a Democracy any more. That is clearly a lie.”

While Amitabh Bachchan, the Khans of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn remained mute, Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna wrote, “India,where cows seem to receive more protection than students, is also a country that now refuses to be cowed down. You can’t oppress people with violence-there will be more protests,more strikes,more people on the street. This headline says it all.”

A group of masked criminals, allegedly belonging to radical Hindutva outfits, entered the JNU campus on Sunday night and caused large-scale violence by attacking students and teachers. The Delhi Police personnel were later seen providing safe passage to those goons after they had finished carrying out the carnage.