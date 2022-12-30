PM Modi announces mother’s death; Heeraben Modi was 100

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the sad demise of his mother, Heeraben Modi, in the early hours of Friday morning. She was 100.

Heeraben Modi

Sharing a photo of his mother, Modi tweeted, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

His subsequent tweet read, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which I still remember, “work with intelligence, live life with purity”.”

Meanwhile, prominent members of the BJP and other political parties have taken to social media to condole the death of PM Modi’s mother.

 

