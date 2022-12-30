Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the sad demise of his mother, Heeraben Modi, in the early hours of Friday morning. She was 100.

Sharing a photo of his mother, Modi tweeted, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

मैं जब उनसे 100वें जन्मदिन पर मिला तो उन्होंने एक बात कही थी, जो हमेशा याद रहती है कि કામ કરો બુદ્ધિથી, જીવન જીવો શુદ્ધિથી यानि काम करो बुद्धि से और जीवन जियो शुद्धि से। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

His subsequent tweet read, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which I still remember, “work with intelligence, live life with purity”.”

Meanwhile, prominent members of the BJP and other political parties have taken to social media to condole the death of PM Modi’s mother.

Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing away of Smt Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Sri Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister said that he shares the personal grief of Modiji and extended his heartfelt condolences on the bereavement. — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) December 30, 2022

The whole country stands together in praying for the well being of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s mother Smt Heeraben Modi Ji. 🙏 Ace sand artist Shri @sudarsansand extends his prayers for speedy recovery of Smt Heeraben ji in a way, so touching and gracious. pic.twitter.com/CXYMZMEKGA — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) December 29, 2022

For 100 glorious years, Heeraben Maa blessed us all with her affection. She was a symbol of simplicity, humility and conviction. As she leaves for heavenly abode, with teary eyes, I join millions in prayers. May her blessings always be with us. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/UeupDDeNGv — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 30, 2022