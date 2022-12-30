Union Coal Secretary, CIL Chairman Visit World’s largest Coal Gasification Plant Of Jindal Steel

Union Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena and the Chairman of Coal India Limited, Pramod Agarwal, visited the Coal Gasification Plant (CGP) of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) in its 6 MTPA integrated steel-making facility in Angul, Odisha on 29 December.

In its tweet, JSP said, “We had the privilege to welcome Shri Amrit Lal Meena, Union Coal Secretary & Shri Pramod Agarwal, Chairman @CoalIndiaHQ at our Coal Gasification plant at JSP Angul. This is the world’s first & largest coal gasification plant for steelmaking.”

Its subsequent tweet read, “Coal Gasification is the future of coal. It will help in import substitution and make India self-reliant in energy resources while reducing our carbon footprint. The visit of the Coal Secretary and Chairman CIL is deeply motivating for all of us at JSP.”

The 2,25,000 Nm3/h CGP in JSP’s Angul Plant is the world’s first & largest coal gasification plant for steel-making based on swadeshi raw material. JSP is the only steel manufacturer in the world which is using the Syn-Gas in its DRI to produce steel that generates minimal carbon in comparison to other techniques used for steel manufacturing.

The CGP has become a ‘technology demonstrator’ and is appreciated by various industry experts. It can also help in producing blue hydrogen as the Syn-Gas produced

by it contains 60 per cent hydrogen.

About JSP:

JSP is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, mining and infrastructure sectors. With an investment of 12 billion USD across the globe, the Company is continuously scaling its capacity utilization and efficiencies to capture opportunities for building a self-reliant India.