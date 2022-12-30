Amidst Pathaan controversy, Shah Rukh Khan receives royal treatment by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony?

Hindutva supporters may have called for the boycott of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming release, Pathaan, but King Khan received extraordinary treatment by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani when he turned up to attend the engagement party of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Thursday. Almost the entire Bollywood had gathered to celebrate the engagement of the youngest son of one of the world’s richest businessmen. Some of the notable names included Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan among others.

Bollywood stars were seen alighting out of their cars outside the entrance of Antilia, the official residence of the Ambanis in south Mumbai. These stars then took a long walk to enter Antilla amidst intense spotlight from the members of Mumbai’s paparazzi gang.

However, one eagle-eyed Twitter user shared a video of a car claiming that Shah Rukh was allowed to go all the way inside the premises of Antilla, a special privilege that no other Bollywood stars was accorded by the Ambanis.

Also Read: Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani gets engaged to Radhika Merchant days after Isha Ambani’s return to India

The user wrote, “SRK’s was the ONLY car allowed all the way inside the Ambani residence Antilia… that’s a big effin’ deal… after all it’s SRK and he doesn’t want to seemingly reveal his look😲”

SRK’s was the ONLY car allowed all the way inside the Ambani residence Antilia… that’s a big effin’ deal… after all it’s SRK and he doesn’t want to seemingly reveal his look😲 At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement party today

.#voguenewz #bollywood #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/HRtpPVrOO2 — vogue newz (@VogueNewz) December 29, 2022

If the user’s claim is true, then this is indeed an extraordinary treatment that Ambanis accorded to King Khan. This royal treatment by one of the world’s richest businessmen came when supporters of the BJP including a senior minister from the Madhya Pradesh government have publicly raised objections on the depiction of saffron colour in a Pathaan song, Besharm Rang. This, according to them, was akin to hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Voompla, which frequently shares videos and photos of Bollywood stars and has more than six million followers on Instagram, too shared the video of Shah Rukh’s car at the Ambani house and made similar claims.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Anant and Radhika got engaged at a religious function in Rajasthan on Thursday.