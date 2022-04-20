Pandya brothers send special message after Kieron Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya sent special notes to Kieron Pollard after the West Indies all-rounder announced his retirement from international cricket.

A post from Pollard’s official Instagram handle read, “POLLARD BIDS FAREWELL TO INTERNATIONAL CRICKET. @windiescricket ❤️❤️. PS… thank you @insignia_sports for putting this trip down memory lane together to support my statement.”

The statement by Pollard along with a video read, “Hi all, after careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from international cricket. It was a dream of mine to play for West Indies since I was a 10-year-old boy and I am proud to represent the West Indies for over 15 years in T20 and ODI format of the game.”

Reacting to the news, Pollard’s former Mumbai Indians teammate in IPL, Hardik Pandya, wrote, “My brother ❤️ Well done on amazing career

You are legend ❤️.” Pandya’s brother, Krunal Pandya, wrote, “All time legend Polly ❤️🤗 Lots of love my brother 🤗.”

Pollard made his international debut in 2007 and went on to represent West Indies in 123 One Day Internationals, scoring 2706 runs and taking 55 wickets. Pollard played 101 T20 Internationals for West Indies, scoring 1569 runs and scalping 42 wickets.