Times Now’s Navika Kumar, Arnab Goswami’s ‘kachra’, called mentally sick for tweet celebrating financial ruin of poor Muslims

Times Now’s Navika Kumar, who Arnab Goswami once called ‘kachra’ in leaked WhatsApp chats, is now facing widespread condemnation for her tweet with laughter emojis in celebration of the financial ruin of helpless Muslims in Jahangirpuri in Delhi. While some have called her a ‘disgusting human being’, others have urged the controversial TV anchor to seek help for her mental sickness.

This was after a visibly ecstatic Navika took to Twitter to celebrate the BJP government’s action against helpless poor Muslims in Delhi in the wake of communal clashes in India’s national capital. No sooner did the BJP-led civic body of Delhi embark on the controversial demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, Navika tweeted, “Dramatic increase in demand for bulldozers. Are we increasing domestic capacity for manufacturing or will we have to depend on imports?? #JustAsking.”

Navika used a series of laughter emojis at the end of her tweet, implying her excitement on the hardship faced by hapless Muslims, whose houses and shops were being razed by the BJP-run civic body.

Her tweet evoked angry reactions from netizens. One wrote, “So called Journalists of New India. She is celebrating demolition of poor peoples home. She is nothing but a disgusting human being. Sick and Vile. Arnab was so right about Navika Kumar when he called her Kachra. She is indeed.”

Another commented, “You are a cruel and disgusting human being. I feel sorry for people who are cursed with you in their lives.”

Journalist Rifat Jawaid tweeted, “This is how a morally and mentally sick person looks. Navika Kumar needs urgent medical help. She is a disgrace to a civilised society if she likes to laugh at the financial ruins of poor people. Praying for her children and family members for dealing with a monster everyday.”

One user wrote, “Navika Kumar is too sure that her hate and her loyalty to those who are ushering it in will always protect her interests.

Will return to this tweet one day. Innsha’Allah.”

Many top lawyers including Prashant Bhushan, Dushyant Dave and Kapil Sibal had moved the Supreme Court against the demolition drive by the BJP administration. The top court stayed the use of bulldozers on houses and shops owned by Muslims in the area. However, much to the shock of citizens, the BJP administration went ahead with their drive even after the Supreme Court directed to maintain the status quo.

One JCB machine was seen demolishing a part of a local mosque in the area. Many pointed out that communal clashes had started after a group of Hindus began creating ruckus during their illegal procession outside this mosque.