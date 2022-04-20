Hit by COVID-19, Delhi Capitals thrash Punjab Kings by 9 wickets with 9.4 overs to spare

Delhi Capitals may have been hit by COVID-19, but this did not prevent them from thrashing Punjab Kings by nine wickets with more than nine overs to spare.

Batting first, Punjab Kings were bowled out for 115 runs with Jitesh Sharma emerging as the top scorer with a knock of 32 runs. Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav shared two wickets each.

In response, Delhi Capitals achieved the target by losing just one wicket in 10.4 overs. David Warner remained unbeaten at 60 from 30 balls, while Prithvi Shaw made 41 from 20 balls.

Punjab Skipper Mayank Agrawal said that he would like to forget this match as his team performed miserably in all departments. Agrawal said that the ideal total in this match would have been 180 but his team lost too many wickets.

Delhi Capitals were hit by COVID-19 outbreak after several of its team members tested positive for the virus. This had caused a meme fest as netizens targeted Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings with hilarious posts.