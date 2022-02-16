India beat West Indies by 6 wickets in opening T20 International in Kolkata

India on Wednesday defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first T20 International of the three-match series.

Batting first, West Indies made 157-7 in their quota of 20 overs with Nicholas Pooran emerging as the top scorer, He made 61 in 43 balls with his knock including four boundaries and five sixes.

Harshal Patel and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets each, while Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal shared one wicket each.

In reply, India achieved the target by losing just four wickets and seven balls to spare. Skipper Rohit Sharma was the top scorer as he played 19-ball 40 runs that included four boundaries and three sixes. Ishan Kishan made 35, while Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten at 34 by facing just 18 balls.

India have won the three-match ODI series 3-0 against West Indies.