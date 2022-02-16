Timetable for ICSE & ISC 2021-2022 Semester 2 Examinations: CISCE announces 2021-2022 Semester 2 Examinations @ cisce.org, timetable soon

ICSE & ISC 2021-2022 Semester 2 Examinations: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has ended all speculations over the 2021-2022 Semester 2 Examinations. A statement by the CISCE on its official website cisce.org. The board said that it will soon announce the timetable for the semester 2 exams.

The announcement by the board’s Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon stated that the exams may be conducted in the last week of April. “This has reference to the conduct of the ICSE & ISC 2021-2022 Semester 2 Examinations. The tentative date for the start of the Semester 2 Examinations will be in the last week of April 2022,” it said.

Arathoon said that the timetables for the examinations will be intimated shortly.

He said, “This will provide the schools sufficient time to both, complete and revise the Semester 2 portions of the bifurcated and reduced syllabuses.

“Schools are further advised not to conduct the ‘Pre-Board’ examinations for the ICSE & ISC candidates unless the syllabuses have been thoroughly revised and completed. Preferably, the ‘Pre-Board’ examinations should be conducted between the end March and April.”

The ICSE had released the Semester 1 results on 7 February on its official website results.cisce.org.

Earlier, the CBSE too had announced that it will hold Term-2 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 offline from 26 April. The term-1 exams were conducted last year but the results are awaited any time now.

About the board

The Council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of: Government of India, State Governments/Union Territories in which there are Schools affiliated to the Council, the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, the Association of Indian Universities, the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools, the Indian Public Schools’ Conference, the Association of Schools for the ISC Examination and members co-opted by the Executive Committee of the Council.

In 1952, an All India Certificate Examinations Conference was held under the Chairmanship of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Minister for Education. The main purpose of the Conference was to consider the replacement of the overseas Cambridge School Certificate Examination by an All India Examination. This set the agenda for the establishment of the Council.