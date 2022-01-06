“Farmers sat on protest for one year, PM troubled for 15 minutes”: Navjot Singh Sidhu on ‘drama’ created by Modi, ‘Modia’

Congress leader Navjot Sindh Sidhu on Thursday lashed out at Narendra Modi and members of Indian media for the ‘drama’ created over the delay caused to the prime minister’s convoy in Punjab on Wednesday. Addressing media as ‘Modia’, Sidhu reminded them that farmers had to protest for over a year while Modi was only troubled for around 15 minutes.

“Farmers sat on protest at Delhi borders for over a year,but yesterday when PM had to wait for around 15 mins he was troubled by it. Why these double standards? Modi Ji, you had said that you’ll double farmers’ income but you even took away what they had,” Sidhu said.

Modi’s convoy was stuck at a flyover in Bhatinda on Wednesday after the prime minister cancelled his helicopter ride in favour of travelling to Firozpur by road to attend a rally. According to reports, Modi’s cavalcade hit a roadblock following protests by farmers in Bhatinda.

The BJP had called it a serious breach of the prime minister’s security. A lawyer on Thursday moved the Supreme Court asking its intervention, while Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind to apprise him about the development. The ministry of home affairs has formed a three-member committee to probe the matter.

Sidhu said, “All Farmers want is ‘Izzat Di Roti’ & justified Income increase. PM had promised that he will double farmers income by 2022. Truth is Diesel, Farm inputs, Dal & Edible oil prices have doubled, Unemployment has increased 3 times & Farmers are on roads protesting for their rights!”

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the matter again today.