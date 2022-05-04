Critics poke fun at Indian PM after government broadcaster deletes video with crowd chanting ‘Modi Modi down down’ on foreign soil

Critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have poked fun at him after the government broadcaster Prasar Bharti allegedly deleted a video of a crowd chanting ‘Modi down down’ on foreign soil from Instagram. The video in question was of Modi receiving a guard of honour in Berlin during his trip to Germany when a group of protesters could her heard chanting slogans against him.

Sharing the video, former Amnesty India head Aakar Patel wrote, “video taken down by prasar bharati from their insta handle. because of what happens at 20’.”

video taken down by prasar bharati from their insta handle. because of what happens at 20’ pic.twitter.com/s7cq6tQ8yz — Aakar Patel (@Aakar__Patel) May 3, 2022

Similar reactions followed from others. Congress leader Manickam Tagore tweeted the video by taking a dig at the Indian media. He wrote, “Indian “media” can’t hear 👂 it Modi down?”

Indian “media” can’t hear 👂 it Modi down down ? 🤔 https://t.co/6OSLToUlFq — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) May 4, 2022

Here’s how netizens reacted to the video.

International beizzati starts at 20 seconds till 34 seconds.

😂😂

You know what they are chanting ?

Modi Modi Bhaag Bhaag 😉

"Modi Modi Down Down" 😭🤕 pic.twitter.com/HAmwkk5PGQ — Piku🗯️🇺🇦🇮🇳 (@risingsurbhi) May 4, 2022

Leaders tippy toe around the violent communalisation Modi’s term has witnessed, so it is upto civil society to speak for truth. Shame accolades for #ModiInBerlin as protesters purportedly shout “Modi, Modi down, down”, which actually sounds more B word😳pic.twitter.com/rBh3t17Nn4 — Be the Change👊🏻 (@nandtara) May 4, 2022

Down down Modi Modi: Berlin Germany Volume up!! pic.twitter.com/fkU0CU9JQ6 — Lara Cröft (@Tomb_Raider__) May 3, 2022

Modi is currently visiting European countries Countries visited by him include Germany, Denmark and France among others. In Germany, Modi met Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

On Wednesday, he tweeted the photo of his meeting with Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson. He wrote, “Had a wonderful meeting with @SwedishPM

Magdalena Andersson. We discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in key sectors like security, IT, research and innovation. Strong ties between our nations will benefit our people.”

Modi also tweeted a photo himself with Norwagian PM Jonas Gahr Støre as he wrote, “Had a productive meeting with PM @jonasgahrstore of Norway. Our talks included furthering cooperation in sectors such as the blue economy, clean energy, space, healthcare and more. Norway is a key pillar of India’s recently announced Arctic Policy.”