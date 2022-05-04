Critics poke fun at Indian PM after government broadcaster deletes video with crowd chanting ‘Modi Modi down down’ on foreign soil

Critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have poked fun at him after the government broadcaster Prasar Bharti allegedly deleted a video of a crowd chanting ‘Modi down down’ on foreign soil from Instagram. The video in question was of Modi receiving a guard of honour in Berlin during his trip to Germany when a group of protesters could her heard chanting slogans against him.

Sharing the video, former Amnesty India head Aakar Patel wrote, “video taken down by prasar bharati from their insta handle. because of what happens at 20’.”

Similar reactions followed from others. Congress leader Manickam Tagore tweeted the video by taking a dig at the Indian media. He wrote, “Indian “media” can’t hear 👂 it Modi down?”

Here’s how netizens reacted to the video.

Modi is currently visiting European countries Countries visited by him include Germany, Denmark and France among others. In Germany, Modi met Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

On Wednesday, he tweeted the photo of his meeting with Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson. He wrote, “Had a wonderful meeting with @SwedishPM
Magdalena Andersson. We discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in key sectors like security, IT, research and innovation. Strong ties between our nations will benefit our people.”

Modi also tweeted a photo himself with Norwagian PM Jonas Gahr Støre as he wrote, “Had a productive meeting with PM @jonasgahrstore of Norway. Our talks included furthering cooperation in sectors such as the blue economy, clean energy, space, healthcare and more. Norway is a key pillar of India’s recently announced Arctic Policy.”

