RMA vs MCI: Real Madrid register massive win in UEFA Champions League semi-final against Manchester City; to face Liverpool (LIV) in final

In one of the biggest reversal of fortunes in the history of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, Real Madrid (RMA) on Wednesday night defeated Manchester City (MCI) in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.



Trailing 3-4 on aggregate, Real Madrid’s hopes of reaching the final were dashed after Mahrez netted home in the 73rd minute, making the aggregate 5-3 in Manchester City’s favour.

However, just when Real Madrid fans started leaving the stadium resigning to their fate, Rodrygo scored two back-to-back goals in the 90th and 91st minute respectively, bringing the aggregate to 5-5. This took the match into extra time.

Five minutes into the extra time, Karim Benzema won a penalty and the Real Madrid skipper made no mistake in converting his penalty into a goal.

In the first semi-final, Liverpool (LIV) had defeated Villarreal to reach the final.

Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris on 28 May.

Full time score:

Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (aggregate: 6-5)