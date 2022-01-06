Badminton player Saina Nehwal is facing widespread ridicule after the Olympic medallist faced allegations of blindly sharing content provided by BJP IT Cell on the alleged security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the controversy over Modi’s alleged security breach dominated social media conversations, Saina too took to Twitter to share her anger. However, she appeared to invent a new angle in the controversy by claiming that Modi was also attacked in Punjab.

Saina wrote, “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi.”

According to Saina, Modi was attacked by ‘anarchists’ during his trip to Punjab on Wednesday. Saina’s ‘anarchists’ jibe was meant for those protesting farmers, who had blocked a road in Bhatinda when Modi was on his way to Firozpur after deciding to cancel a scheduled helicopter ride.

No sooner did Saina share her tweet with an extraordinary claim, she began to face ridicule. One user wrote, “Saina, there wasn’t any attack on PM. You might have just pasted what BJP IT Cell sent you like last time.”

Supriya Shrinate of the Congress tweeted, “There has been no attack on the PM Ms Nehwal. You have been wrongly briefed by the BJP IT Cell which handles your account. But while we are at it, you have a voice, use it for denouncing crime against women and when they are put on sale. What a waste otherwise!”

Saina, there wasn’t any attack on PM. You might have just pasted what BJP IT Cell sent you like last time pic.twitter.com/iros012n46 — Joy (@Joydas) January 5, 2022

There has been no attack on the PM Ms Nehwal. You have been wrongly briefed by the BJP IT Cell which handles your account. But while we are at it, you have a voice, use it for denouncing crime against women and when they are put on sale. What a waste otherwise! @NSaina https://t.co/lChrjVrwGH — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) January 5, 2022

⁦Attack? Are you okay, @NSaina?

Or is this a new toolkit? https://t.co/xtMhYd2UEg — Team Saath Official🤝 (@TeamSaath) January 6, 2022

Saina, who won a Bronze medal in London Olympics in 2012, joined the BJP last year.