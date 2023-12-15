“You asked us to”: Mumbai Indians to Rohit Sharma after Hardik Pandya announced new captain of Nita Ambani-owned IPL team

Nita Ambani-owned IPL team, Mumbai Indians, on Friday announced Hardik Pandya as the new captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. Mumbai Indians made the announcement in a special note to Sharma on X, formerly known as Twitter.



Sharma, who led Mumbai Indians to IPL glory on six occasions, was replaced by Pandya, who left Gujarat Titans a few weeks ago to return to his former IPL team. This had given rise to speculations for a change of guard in the side.

Writing on X, Mumbai Indians told Sharma, “Ro, In 2013 you took over as captain of MI. You asked us to 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞. In victories & defeats, you asked us to 𝘚𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘦. 10 years & 6 trophies later, here we are. Our 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧, your legacy will be etched in Blue & Gold. Thank you, 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐎💙.”

In another post, the team unveiled Pandya as the new captain of the team. “To new beginnings. Good luck, #CaptainPandya 💙,” the MI wrote.

According to insiders, Pandya had asked for a significant raise in his pay at Gujarat Titans. His decision to ask for a hike was due to his own perception that his stardom had increased manifold after he led Gujarat Titans to IPL glory in the very first year of the team’s formation. He also reportedly told the owners of Gujarat Titans, CVC Capital Partners, to get him brand endorsements. According to sources, both his demands were firmly rejected by CVC Capital Partners.

Angry by the response from Gujarat Titans, Pandya had reportedly phoned Nita Ambani and expressed his desire to return to the team. The Ambanis accepted both his demands. Not only will he earn a whopping Rs. 15 crore in annual fees, but the MI management will also secure him lucrative brand endorsements besides being given the captaincy of the side.