“When you send untrained TikTok dancers”: Widespread ridicule as Israeli terrorist outfit IDF confirms shooting three Israeli hostages dead in Gaza

Dreaded Israeli terrorist outfit, the IDF, has confirmed that its members killed three Israeli hostages in Gaza. The rare public confession by the IDF has made the terrorist group a target of widespread ridicule.

The IDF wrote on X, formerly X, “During combat in Shejaiya, the IDF mistakenly identified 3 Israeli hostages as a threat and as a result, fired toward them and the hostages were killed.”

It added, “Their bodies were transferred to Israeli territory for examination where it was confirmed that they were 3 Israeli hostages and were identified: Yotam Haim, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7. Samer Talalka, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Am by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7.

“The third hostages’ family has been notified and requested that his name will not be broadcasted. IDF and Israel Police representatives have notified all of the families.”

The IDF said that it ‘began reviewing the incident immediately’ adding that ‘immediate lessons from the event have been learned, which have been passed on to all IDF troops in the field. ‘

The IDF members have killed more than 20,000 innocent civilians including over 11,000 children in its act of war crimes in Gaza and West Bank. They have received support from the UK, the US, the EU, Australia and Canada to carry out a largescale genocide of Palestinians. America has repeatedly vetoed any UN resolutions calling for the ceasefire.

The news of IDF terrorists killing their own hostages became a topic of widespread ridicule on social media.

