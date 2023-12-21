Bigg Boss winner arrested by Hyderabad Police as fans damage rival contestant’s car

In a bizarre development, the police in Hyderabad had to arrest Pallvi Prashanth, the winner of the reality show, Bigg Boss, for disturbing peace in the area. Prashanth, who was declared the winner of the Bigg Boss Telugu’s seventh edition on Monday, received Rs. 35 lakh in cash and a trophy.



However, according to reports, his fans gathered outside the Annapurna Studio immediately after his announcement as the winner. They allegedly attacked the car belonging to Amardeep Vhowdhary, who was declared the runner-up of the reality show.

Quoting Chandra Shekhar, Sub-Inspector, Jubihills Police Station, ANI reported that a case had been ‘registered against Prashanth and his followers for unlawful assembly and vandalism.’

The accused was taken to the police station, where he was grilled for his role in the violence. The police have launched a further investigation into the matter.

Prashanth hails from a village in Telangana and is a farmer by profession.

The format of this reality show is designed to pit contestants against each other during the competition. Its Hindi version, hosted by Salman Khan, has often faced criticism for promoting violence through the reality show.