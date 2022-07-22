Who Is Steve Bannon, Man Found Guilty Of Contempt Of Congress? What Punishment Awaits Him?

A federal US jury on Friday convicted Steve Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the House select committee, which is investigating the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill.

The jury, which heard the matter for two days reached a unanimous verdict on the two contempt charges in less than three hours, reported CNN. Bannon was found guilty of ‘Refusal to appear for a deposition’ and ‘Refusal to produce documents.’

In a strange development, neither did Bannon take the stand nor did his legal team mount a defence for him.

Who Is Steve Bannon?

Born in 1953, Stephen Kevin Bannon is a well-known media executive, political strategist, and former investment banker, who served as chief strategist for former US President Donald Trump. He’s the second Trump adviser to be charged of contempt by the US Justice Department.

Earlier, another Trump White House adviser, Peter Navarro, was held guilty by a grand jury last month for not complying with a committee subpoena. He too had pleaded not guilty.

The January 6 committee, according to CNN, said that it wanted to obtain Bannon’s documents and ask him questions because he had contact with Trump when Capitol Hill was under siege by pro-Trump rioters.

What Punishment Awaits Steve Bannon?

Bannon, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, will be sentenced on 21 October. He is likely to be sentenced to minimum 30 days in jail. On Friday, he appeared dismissive and disdainful as the jury pronounced its unanimous verdict.

According to those present in the courtroom, Bannon patted the back of his lawyers immediately after the jury declared him guilty. He was also seen smiling and smirking after the verdict was pronounced.