England beat South Africa by 118 runs, level series 1-1

England on Friday defeated South Africa by 118 runs in the second One Day International of the series to level the series 1-1. This was after the visitors were bowled out for 83, which is the joint lowest total by South Africa.

The match was reduced to 29-over due to a prolonged delay following intermittent rainds. Batting first, England were bowled out for 201 in 28.1 overs.

South Africa started their run chase on a disastorus note after losing four wickets for just 6. They were eventually bowled out for 83 in 20.4 overs. Adil Rashid picked up three wickets while Moeen Ali and Reece Topley shared two wickets each.

England fast bowler, James Anderson, told BBC, “It was ruthless from England. Topley and Willey with the new ball, the fielding – England were really on it.”

He added, “A good team will win when not at their best. That was not England’s best batting performance but there was some exciting stuff in there like Livingstone and Curran. In a good team you need your opening bowlers to stand-up. Hats off to them.”

The third ODI, the series decider, will be played on Sunday.