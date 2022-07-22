Salman Khan applied for gun licence after death threats from Sidhu Moosewala’s killers

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly applied for a gun licence after he received death threats from the killers of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The popular actor on Friday met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at his office.

The actor was asked by reporters about the purpose of his meeting with Mumbai top cop but he evaded reporters’ questions.

Quoting the Mumbai Police, ANI reported that Salman had applied for a weapon license for self-protection at the Mumbai CP office after he recently received a threat letter.

Last month, it was revealed that Salman Khan too had been on the hit list of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosawala.

Actor Salman Khan leaves from the office of Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar. After receiving death threats, he wanted an arm licence for self protection.#thesummernews #SalmanKhan #Bollywood #BigBreaking pic.twitter.com/j7gw0js2W9 — The Summer News (@TheSummerNews2) July 22, 2022

A member of Brar’s criminal gang, identified as Sampath Nehra, had even carried out a recce of Salman’s house in Bandra in Mumbai in 2018.

Also Read: Shocking! Salman Khan is on Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar’s hit list after Sidhu Moosewala’s murder?

The police recently found a threat letter from outside Salman’s house. This prompted the cops to beef up the security of Salman and his legendary father Salim Khan. The letter, written in Hindi, said that both Salim Khan and Salman Khan would soon meet the same fate as that of Moosewala.

The letter, which was discovered by Salim Khan, had two initials ‘G.B.’ and ‘L.B.’ While ‘G.B.’ means Goldy Brar, ‘L.B.’ could indicate the hands of Larence Bishnoi, who’s currently locked in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.