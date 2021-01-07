Twitter suspends Donald Trump’s account after terrorists storm Capitol; threatens to permanently suspend outgoing US President’s account

Twitter has suspended US President Donald Trump’s account after it removed three tweets, deemed to be in violation of the social media platform’s ‘civic integrity policy.’ Twitter’s extraordinary announcement came after hundreds of terrorists owing allegiance to Trump stormed the Capitol building while members of the Congress and the Senate were taking part in proceedings to ratify the election of Joe Biden as the next President of the US.

Twitter wrote, “As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.”

The microblogging site said that ‘this means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.”

Twitter made it clear that any future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in the permanent suspension of Trump’s account, which has more than 88 million followers.

Trump had taken to Twitter to share a video, expressing his ‘love’ for the bunch of terrorists who stormed the Capitol building. The storming of the Capitol building was widely billed as an attempted coup. One woman, who suffered bullet injuries, had later died.

Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Capitol Hill by the Washington DC mayor. World leaders including the prime ministers of Canada and the UK expressed their disgust over the disgraceful acts of Trump supporters.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that US Vice President Mike Pence could invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from his post before the transition of power to Biden. The 25th amendment in to the US Constitution provides an avenue for a president to be removed from the helm of government — temporarily or for good, willingly or not — when necessary under extraordinary circumstances.