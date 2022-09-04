Who Are Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, Suspects Responsible For Killing 10 People In Saskatchewan, Canada? Family, Wife, Motive

Canada has been rocked by multiple stabbings with at least 10 people being killed by two suspects identified as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. At least 10 people are believed to have been killed in mutiple incidents of stabbings that took place in Saskatchewan.

According to police, they found dead bodies of victims in at least 13 different locations including in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

Who Are Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson?

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Saskatchewan tweeted, “We urge the public to take appropriate precautions. Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report emergencies or info to 911.”

Both suspects have not yet been caught and, therefore, not information is available about them.

The RCMP said that they had received a report saying that the ‘suspects may traveling in the Arcola Ave area around 11:45 a.m. in Regina, SK in a black, Nissan Rogue with SK license 119 MPI.’

If in the #YQR area, take precautions + consider sheltering in place. Do not leave a secure location. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locations

As for the suspects, the police said, “Suspects: Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien is 5 foot 7 and 155 lbs with black hair, brown eyes. Myles is 6 foot 1 and 240 lbs with brown hair and eyes. The suspects may be in black Nissan Rogue with SK license plate 119 MPI. This a rapidly-unfolding situation.”

The police have advised local residents to not approach the suspects if they happen to be in the YQR area.

Not much information is available about the duo’s background, their family members or if they are married.