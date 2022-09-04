Virat Kohli shines but India lose to arch-rivals Pakistan in Asia Cup tie

India on Sunday lost to arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in a crucial T20 Asia Cup tie even after Virat Kohli played a knock of 60 from 44 balls.



Batting first, India had made 181-7 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli returned to form to silence his critics as the former India skipper made 60 runs from 44 balls.

But Pakistan achieved the target by losing just five wickets in the last over of the match. Mohammad Rizwan was the top scorer for Pakistan as he played a knock of 71 from 51 balls. He was nicely supported by Mohammad Nawaz, who made 42 from just 20 balls.

In an earlier match between the two arch-rivals last Sunday, India had defeated Pakistan in a thrilling encounter.