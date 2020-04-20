Gunman, identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, responsible for Canada’s worst mass shooting; at least 16 killed

A gunman in Canada has killed at least 16 people including a female police officer. The attack, which is being termed as the worst mass shooting in Canada’s history, took place in Nova Scotia province. The attacker, identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, had disguised himself as a policeman.

Wortman randomly attacked his victims before being killed by police after a long car chase.

According to Canada’s Global and Mail, police began receiving calls about shots being fired at a home in Portapique about 22:00 local time. Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers arrived to find ‘several casualties’ inside and outside the home. However, the suspect was not present at the scene of the carnage. The attacker reportedly owned two large properties in the same village.

Local villagers said that Wortman set his own properties and houses owned by others on fire. He reportedly began to shoot indiscriminately when people came out of their houses. Wortman was killed after hours of a car chase.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the shooting in Nova Scotia. To the Portapique community, we’re keeping all of you in our thoughts. And on behalf of all Canadians, I want you to know that we’re here for you – and we’ll be here for you in the days and weeks ahead.”

To those who lost loved ones following the senseless violence in Nova Scotia, and to the @RCMPNS family mourning the loss of Cst. Heidi Stevenson, know Canadians across the country are mourning with you – and are here to support you through this tragedy. https://t.co/J6TM2od0Le — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 19, 2020

Cst. Heidi Stevenson, mentioned by the Canadian prime minister in his tweet, had served in the RCMP for 23 years.