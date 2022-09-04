10 dead, 15 Injured In Multiple Stabbings In Canada’s Saskatchewan; What Police Said About Suspects Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson

The news of 10 people being killed and 15 injured in one of the worst incidents of multiple stabbings has shocked Canada. The reported incident took place in Saskatchewan. The police have identified the suspects as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson with both carrying the same surname. It’s, however, not clear if they are both related to each other.



The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has issued a series of advisories warning the local residents to stay alert and avoid areas affected by the stabbings.

In their last bulletin, the RCMP said, “SK RCMP received a report the suspects may be traveling in the Arcola Ave area around 11:45 a.m. in Regina, SK in a black, Nissan Rogue with SK license 119 MPI.

“If in the Regina area, take precautions and consider sheltering in place. Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locations.”

According to police, they found bodies of victims and those injured in at least 13 different locations including in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

The Regina Police said that they were assisting the RCMP with the investigation. “The Regina Police Service is assisting the RCMP in its investigation to apprehend two males who are suspects in multiple stabbings in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon areas,” the Regina Police said in a statement.

In another update, the RCMP said, “There are multiple victims, multiple locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon. Early indications may be that victims are attacked randomly. Suspects: Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien is 5 foot 7 and 155 lbs with black hair, brown eyes. Myles is 6 foot 1 and 240 lbs with brown hair and eyes. See new photo. This is a rapidly-unfolding situation. We urge the public to take appropriate precautions.

“Instructions: Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report emergencies or info to 911.”

Both suspects are on the run and the police have launched a search operation to get them into their custody.