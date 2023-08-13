“We live in an illusion”: Former India cricketer lashes out at Indian team after humiliating series defeat in West Indies

Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has lashed out at the Indian cricket team after they lost their T20 series against West Indies. India lost the fifth T20 International by eight wickets in the fifth match, thereby losing the series 2-3.



Reacting to the news of India’s humiliating defeat, Prasad wrote on Twitter, “India has been a very very ordinary limited overs side for sometime now. They have been humbled by a West Indies side that failed to qualify for the T20 WC few months back. We had also lost to Ban in the ODI series. Hope they introspect instead of making silly statements #IndvWI.”

Prasad, a former fast bowler, added, “Not just 50 overs, West Indies had failed to qualify for the T20 World cup last Oct- Nov as well. It pains to see India perform poorly and brush it under the carpet, under the garb of process. That hunger, fire is missing and we live in an illusion.”

When a Twitter asked Prasad for his opinion about the new T20 captain and the management running the Indian team, Prasad said, “They are responsible for the debacle and need to be accountable. Process and such words are misused now. MS meant it, guys now just use the word. There is no consistency in selection, random stuff happening too much.”

Batting first, India had made 165-9 in 20 overs. However, a spirited batting display by Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran meant that West Indies achieved the target by losing just two wickets.