India lose to West Indies in fifth T20 International, suffer humiliating series defeat

India suffered a humiliating defeat in the fifth T20 International at the hands of West Indies and lost the five-match series 2-3.

Batting first, India made 165-9 in their quota of 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav was the top scorer for India with a knock of 61 from 45 balls. No other Indian batters made any significant contributions with the bat.

Romario Shepherd picked up four wickets for West Indies.

West Indies achieved the target by losing just two wickets with two overs to spare. Brandon King remained not out at 85 from 55 balls while Nicholas Pooran made 47 from 35 balls.

This is the first T20 series win for West Indies against India since 2017.

It’s worth noting that West Indies have been unable to even qualify for the ODI World Cup after losing to minnows Scotland.