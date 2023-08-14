At least 29 killed as rains, landslides wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh

There are reports of massive loss of human lives and damage to properties as incessant rains and subsequent landslides wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh. According to latest reports, at least 29 people are reported to have been killed and several injured as authorities launch rescue operations in the affected areas.

A report by news agency PTI quoted Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as saying that nine bodies had been pulled out of the debris of a Shiv temple in the Summer Hill area and the other disaster site in Shimla’s Fagli area, where several houses were buried under mud and slush.

Up to 15 other people are feared trapped at these two sites, the report added.

Sukku wrote on Twitter, “Supervising the ongoing rescue operations following the tragic landslide near Shiv Temple in Summerhill, Shimla. Emphasizing the highest priority on life-saving efforts, the government remains unwaveringly dedicated to securing the well-being of those entrapped. My sincerest prayers are extended for the safety and recovery of all individuals impacted by this catastrophic occurrence triggered by intense rainfall.”

Bui Lal, IMD meteorologist, Met Centre, Shimla, said that ‘heavy to extremely heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh over the last 24 hours.’

Authorities have issued a red alert in the hilly state for the next 24 hours.