Was PM Modi greeted by Australian PM on arrival? ANI faces more ridicule for fake news, news agency issues clarification but refuses to delete fake tweet

/News agency ANI is facing more ridicule for its decision to post a fake news in a bid to project Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a good light. After facing widespread ridicule, the news agency issued a clarification but refused to delete its original tweet with misleading claims.
News agency ANI

ANI had earlier shared a video of Modi emerging out of his plane in Australia as a woman greeted him on the tarmac.

While sharing the video on Twitter, ANI claimed, “#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Sydney, Australia, as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation visit after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea. He was received by Australian PM Anthony Albanese.”

However, eagle-eyed Twitterati were quick to expose ANI for its mischief as they reminded that the person in the video was not the Australian PM but the country’s high commissioner to India. Others slammed ANI for deliberately spreading the fake news to boost Modi’s image in the eyes of its followers on Twitter.

Daced with public ridicule, ANI tweeted, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell upon his arrival in Sydney and not Australian PM Anthony Albanese as was mentioned earlier.

It, however, refused to delete the original tweet with fake claims.

