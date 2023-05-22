Was PM Modi greeted by Australian PM on arrival? ANI faces more ridicule for fake news, news agency issues clarification but refuses to delete fake tweet

/News agency ANI is facing more ridicule for its decision to post a fake news in a bid to project Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a good light. After facing widespread ridicule, the news agency issued a clarification but refused to delete its original tweet with misleading claims.



ANI had earlier shared a video of Modi emerging out of his plane in Australia as a woman greeted him on the tarmac.

While sharing the video on Twitter, ANI claimed, “#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Sydney, Australia, as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation visit after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea. He was received by Australian PM Anthony Albanese.”

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Sydney, Australia, as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation visit after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea. He was received by Australian PM Anthony Albanese. pic.twitter.com/n7w4rxv6qj — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

However, eagle-eyed Twitterati were quick to expose ANI for its mischief as they reminded that the person in the video was not the Australian PM but the country’s high commissioner to India. Others slammed ANI for deliberately spreading the fake news to boost Modi’s image in the eyes of its followers on Twitter.

Blatant lies by Godi media @ANI! It is the Australian High Commissioner to India who received Modi and not the PM of Australia Albanese.#Presstitutes pic.twitter.com/1nxkJqWIZL — JayKay (@JayKay074) May 22, 2023

Misleading report this @ANI has put up

It’s deliberately done or genuine mistake, I will say, it’s deliberately done

Modi was received by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell upon his arrival in Sydney and not Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Now this is biggest… — Harmeet Kaur K (@iamharmeetK) May 22, 2023

Madam @smitaprakash, the Hon’ble PM was received by the Australian High Commissioner to India. But ANI reported Australian PM received Shri Modi ji.

To please Modi ji and following our CJI verdict,@ANI have even made a man into a woman. No differentiation between a man and a… pic.twitter.com/1B4WtSuNQI — Diptangshu Chaudhury (@ColDiptangshu) May 22, 2023

Modi’s media says he was received by the Australian Prime Minister at Sydney airport, though he was received by Australian High Commissioner to India. To please Modi, they have even made a man into a woman. pic.twitter.com/x1n8j74nB2 — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 22, 2023

Daced with public ridicule, ANI tweeted, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell upon his arrival in Sydney and not Australian PM Anthony Albanese as was mentioned earlier.

It, however, refused to delete the original tweet with fake claims.