Congress does not back AAP against Centre’s ordinance, spokesperson reminds Kejriwal’s party’s anti-Congress, pro-BJP stand in past

The Congress on Monday said that it had not taken any decision in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party on the ordinance issued by the Centre’s Narendra Modi government on the administrative powers of the Delhi government. This came amidst the AAP making a desperate appeal to the Congress to back support the Arvind Kejriwal’s party in its fight against the Centre. Meanwhile, a Congress spokesperson has reminded the AAP about its anti-Congress and pro-BJP stand in the recent past.



Issuing a statement, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, “The Congress Party has not taken any decision on the issue of the Ordinance brought against the SC judgment on the powers of the Government of NCT of Delhi with respect to appointment of officers. It will consult its state units & other like-minded parties on the same.”

He added, “The Party believes in the Rule of Law and at the same time does not condone unnecessary confrontation, political witch-hunt and campaigns based on lies against political opponents by any political party.”

Speaking on a TV debate, Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma asked why the AAP was so desperate to seek his party’s support on the issue of the ordinance. Sharma said on Aaj Tak, “They (the AAP) were fighting against the Congress in Karnataka assembly elections not too long ago. Their (leader) Raghav Chadha has been saying for the past four years that the Congress was dead.So, why are they waiting for an official statement from us?”

Sharma also reminded how Kejriwal had supported Modi in the passage of several controversial Bills including anti-farmer laws that triggered countrywide protests. The Modi government was subsequently forced to repeal those laws.

Congress Spokesperson Pt. Alok Sharma has shown the shameless AAP party their real place. Shameless AAP supported Modi on almost every bill after 2019, now this party wants Congress to support it against Ordinance. pic.twitter.com/XIzuul4NIH — Anshuman Sail Nehru (@AnshumanSail) May 22, 2023

“When three black laws (Farm Laws) were brought in, they (AAP) were the first to pass them in the assembly. In the same assembly (AAP) demanded the withdrawal of Bharat Ratna honour conferred to Rajiv Gandhi, whose body was blown into pieces. Why are you looking on the Congress. You go ahead and fight elections on your honour. Surely, you are capable of fighting elections from the Tihar Jail,” Sharma said.

Sharma’s Tihar Jail reference was aimed at two prominent AAP leaders namely Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain languishing behind the prion in corruption cases.

The Supreme Court had recently declared that the Delhi’s elected government headed by Kejriwal had complete powers on the transfer of civil servants, while the central government had limited control over three areas. Days later, the Centre issued an ordinance taking the complete control of the Delhi’s administration. This has angered Kejriwal, who’s now making desperate attempts to foster an alliance against the BJP.

Kejriwal’s current stance against the BJP is a major u-turn since the controversial Delhi chief minister has been seen acting as the B-team of the BJP in the past. He had supported the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 on Jammu and Kashmir and change the region’s status from a state to union territory.

He also actively pushed pro-Hindutva agenda to woo Hindu voters and remained silent on atrocities against Muslims since he feared losing Hindutva supporters.