Video of Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami’s epic insult by Nitish Kumar goes viral

A video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar leaving Republic TV Founder Arnab Goswami publicly humiliated and speechless with his sharp rebuttal has gone viral on social media, evoking hilarious reactions from netizens. In the viral video, now having clocked more than 1.6 million views, Goswami could be seen scurrying for cover as Nitish Kumar leaves no stone unturned in publicly insulting him.



The video starts with Goswami asking Kumar, “I would like to ask the last question, which is related to the previous topic. I will then tell you why I am surprised and shocked.”

Displaying his incredible presence of mind, Kumar tells the controversial anchor, “You will keep asking your last question. Please tell me why you are surprised and shocked.”

The video appears to date back to 2015 when Hindutva terrorists had killed an innocent man, Mohammad Akhlaque, in Noida, on suspicion of storing beef in his fridge. The forensic report had later revealed that the meat in question was of goat and not cow.

Akhlaque’s cold-blooded murder had sent shockwaves across India, evoking strong reactions from across the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had refused to comment on the gruesome murder of a man, whose son worked in the Indian armed forces just because he was a Muslim. Though the then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, issued statement, Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had refused to publicly condemn Akhlaque’s murder by people belonging to Hindutva ideology.

Bhagwat had instead tried to make light of Akhlaque’s barbaric murder by the supporters of RSS ideology. He had said, “Small episodes happen. They get exaggerated and presented in a big way… Small incidents keep happening but these cannot distort Indian culture, Hindu culture. Since time immemorial, it respects diversity, coordinates among diversities to establish unity… This is Hindutva.”

In the video, Goswami is seen defending Modi by saying that he or the BJP should not be blamed for the controversial and insensitive statements made by the RSS chief.

Kumar’s brutal reply leaves Goswami red-faced. The Bihar chief minister says, ‘Who’s Mohan Bhagwat? What’s RSS? RSS is the parent organisation of the BJP. The BJP is the political front organisation of the RSS. All these people (Modi and other BJP leaders) are the foot soldiers of the RSS and they are proud of their association (with the RSS).”

All Goswami can do at this juncture is accusing Kumar of criticising Modi for the sake of criticism.

Kumar comes up with another sharp reply to say, “You are asking me all these questions because you have so much time. You think we are as jobless as you are?”

Kumar reminds Goswami that Modi ought to have spoken quickly to condemn the lynching to send a powerful message against this unspeakable violence.

Goswami tells Kumar that he isn’t able to understand the chief minister’s logic. To which Kumar replies without wasting a moment, “Even I am not able to understand your logic.”

Kumar also embarrasses Goswami for his rant while posing questions to the chief minister.

The video appears to be from 2015, just before the Bihar assembly elections when the BJP had to suffer a humiliating defeat.

Kumar also tells the controversial anchor that India is bound to fall in a bottomless pit if the country had as clueless commentators as Goswami.

Goswami was then employed with Times Now. He left the channel a couple of years later to launch his propaganda media outlet, Republic media.

You can watch the entire vide here.