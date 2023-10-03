“Not backing down at any cost”: Journalist Abhisar Sharma reacts after police interrogation by Delhi Police

Journalist Abhisar Sharma has vowed to never stop questioning those in power despite facing hours of intense grilling by the special cell of the Delhi Police on Tuesday. Abhisar was among those journalists, whose houses were raided by the Delhi Police and their electronic devices seized.



Unfazed by the intimidation from the police, the senior journalist wrote on Twitter, “After a day long interrogation by Delhi special cell, I am back home. Each and every question posed will be answered. Nothing to fear . And I will keep questioning people in power and particularly those who are afraid of simple questions . Not backing down at any cost.”

The Delhi Police had stunned everyone by carrying out simultaneous raids on the house of as many as 30 journalists, associated with the NewsClick website. The website is facing allegations of Chinese funding by the Centre’s Narendra Modi government. The spotlight on the website has become intense after the New York Times carried a report on Neville Roy Singham and his role in carrying out the propaganda of the Chinese government by funding media outlets across the globe.

The Delhi Police, which is controlled by the Centre’s Narendra Modi government, had also sealed the office of NewsClick in connection with its probe into a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA.

According to news agency PTI, the police posed a list of 25 questions to journalists taken into custody. They were reportedly asked about their foreign travels, protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh as well as the farmers’ agitation