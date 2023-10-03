Does Babar Azam only score runs against weak bowlers? Pakistani skipper’s furious knock against Australia leaves fans divided

Pakistan almost pulled off a spectacular win in their warm up match against Australia on Tuesday with skipper Babar Azam leading the run chase. The charismatic Pakistani captain made 90 from just 59 balls with his knock including 11 fours and two sixes. However, Azam’s fury against Aussie attack left fans divided as his critics credited weak bowling with the former’s impressive knock. However, the Pakistani skipper’s supporters rejected this assertion saying this was unfair to a great player, who’s destined to become one of the batting legends.



Australia had piled up a total of 351-7 in 50 overs in their innings. The Pakistani run chase was hit by the batting collapse as they lost four quick wickets in the first 15 overs when the team’s total was just 83. Iftikhar Ahmed (83) and Babar Azam brought Pakistan to almost winning the match, but Pakistan fell short of 14 runs as they were bowled out for 337.

Many believed that Azam and Ahmed could piled up individual totals largely due to weak bowling attack by Australia. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins had deployed eight bowlers with four being known for their batting prowess. They included David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne. They conceded 202 runs in 21.4 overs and this was indeed a key reason for a Pakistani comeback in the match.

However, Azam’s supporters argued that their idol also scored runs against fast Aussie pace attack.

For those who are crying that Babar Azam scored against weak bowling line, the Bobby Badshah literally owns Australia’s top bowlers especially Cummins

🤫🔥#BabarAzam #ShadabKhan Hasan Ali Chacha #PAKvsAUS Usama Mir #earthquake Irfan Bobby Fakhar #ICCCricketWorldCup #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/NjygmJUH2i — Sohaa🌼 (@aestheticGaly) October 3, 2023

A Young Fan of Babar Azam is Sad that he didn’t completed Century!❤️ Video Courtesy : Sports Tak#BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/srYqqpjvjg — Maze (@Maze_6999) October 3, 2023

Such a selfish player , he msged Pat Cummins before coming in to bat at No. 6 to put Warner , Labucshagne and Smith to bowl ! Moreover, these bowlers were only applicable for him , other batter was facing Starc , Cummins etc ! Logic !#Babar #BabarAzam #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/HduWD5TqWK — FC (@fad08) October 3, 2023

Man with Golden heart. King for a reason, he sacrifice his hundred for youngster. ❤️👑#BabarAzam #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/AUVWmiegRE — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) October 3, 2023

Imran Khan declared his innings at 93* against Sri Lanka in Sialkot in 1991. He is the only captain in Test history to do that! Tonight, Babar Azam declared his innings at 90*. These are the signs of selfless captains! Babar will go a long way In Shaa Allah ❤️❤️#CWC23… pic.twitter.com/ZWPsiowqWu — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 3, 2023

Babar Azam 90 runs today – vs Labuschagne : 34 runs

vs Warner : 15 runs

vs Steve Smith : 15 runs

vs Maxwell : 15 runs vs Marsh : 10 runs

vs Abbott : 1 run

vs Starc : 0 run Ling for a reason 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/nnw8gSJmUz — 🇵🇰 Muhammad Noor 🇵🇰 (@Noor_Marriiii) October 3, 2023