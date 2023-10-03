Does Babar Azam only score runs against weak bowlers? Pakistani skipper’s furious knock against Australia leaves fans divided

Pakistan almost pulled off a spectacular win in their warm up match against Australia on Tuesday with skipper Babar Azam leading the run chase. The charismatic Pakistani captain made 90 from just 59 balls with his knock including 11 fours and two sixes. However, Azam’s fury against Aussie attack left fans divided as his critics credited weak bowling with the former’s impressive knock. However, the Pakistani skipper’s supporters rejected this assertion saying this was unfair to a great player, who’s destined to become one of the batting legends.
Babar Azam

Australia had piled up a total of 351-7 in 50 overs in their innings. The Pakistani run chase was hit by the batting collapse as they lost four quick wickets in the first 15 overs when the team’s total was just 83. Iftikhar Ahmed (83) and Babar Azam brought Pakistan to almost winning the match, but Pakistan fell short of 14 runs as they were bowled out for 337.

Many believed that Azam and Ahmed could piled up individual totals largely due to weak bowling attack by Australia. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins had deployed eight bowlers with four being known for their batting prowess. They included David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne. They conceded 202 runs in 21.4 overs and this was indeed a key reason for a Pakistani comeback in the match.

However, Azam’s supporters argued that their idol also scored runs against fast Aussie pace attack.