Video of Kiara Advani talking about friendship with Isha Ambani on The Kapil Sharma Show goes viral as Shahid Kapoor’s former co-star marries Siddharth Malhotra

A video of Kiara Advani speaking about her friendship with Isha Ambani, the billionaire heiress of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, has gone viral as the former co-star of Shahid Kapoor exchanged wedding vows with Siddharth Malhotra. The video going viral on social media shows Kiara talking about her friendship with Isha and the Ambani family during her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her film Kabir Singh.

In the viral video, Kapil is seen grilling Kiara by asking, “Kiara, we’ve heard that Mukesh Ambani ji’s daughter Isha Ambani ji is your friend? Is it true?” Kiara replies, “Yes.” Overwhelmed by Kiara’s reply, Kapil asks, “Wow. What can I ask you then?”

The famous comedian continues in his own inimitable style as he asks Kiara, “There are some rumours. Now that you are here, I have a chance to get clarity on them. I mean there are some rumours about the Ambani family. You are her friend, so you can clear them.”

A visibly nervous Kiara responds, “You are going to land me in trouble.”

Kapil assures her that there is nothing for her to worry about. Shahid intervenes, “On what channel is this show going to be telecast?” This was in reference to Kapil’s earlier show on Colors TV, which is owned by Mukesh Ambani.

Both Kiara and Shahid had appeared on the Sony TV comedy show to promote Kabir Singh, which went on to become a blockbuster.

In a separate interview with the BBC, Kiara had said that her friendship with Isha made people forget her own struggle before she became a Bollywood star. This was because people refused to believe that a person whose best friend has been Isha Ambani could also go through a struggle.

She said, “I think today with social media, everyone knows everything about you. So when you talk about anything you are just judged. Also, social media is something a part of who you are, no one sees the layers and the depths beneath that person.

“So, If I put up a picture with a school friend of mine, who happens to be an heiress of the country, and if I say that I have struggled, they say that how dare she, she is friends with Isha Ambani. I’m like but so what, I’m not her, that has nothing to do with my work life, that has nothing to do with what I go through on a daily basis. But, that’s fine. I’m ok and I am not complaining.”