Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has opened up about friendship with Isha Ambani, days after Kapil Sharma grilled Shahid Kapoor’s co-star on her childhood memories with Reliance heiress and Shloka Mehta. The Kabir Singh actress revealed that she often had to face taunts because of her friendship with the daughter of India’s richest businessman.
Speaking to BBC, Kiara said that her friendship with Isha made people forget her own struggle before she became a Bollywood star. This was because people refused to believe that a person whose best friend has been Isha Ambani could also go through a struggle.
She said, “I think today with social media, everyone knows everything about you. So when you talk about anything you are just judged. Also, social media is something a part of who you are, no one sees the layers and the depths beneath that person.
“So, If I put up a picture with a school friend of mine, who happens to be an heiress of the country, and if I say that I have struggled, they say that how dare she, she is friends with Isha Ambani. I’m like but so what, I’m not her, that has nothing to do with my work life, that has nothing to do with what I go through on a daily basis. But, that’s fine. I’m ok and I am not complaining.”
The famous comedian had continued while addressing Kiara, “There are some rumours. Now that you are here, I have a chance to get clarity on them. I mean there are some rumours about the Ambani family. You are her friend, so you can clear them.”
A visibly nervous Kiara had said, “You are going to land me in trouble.” Kapil assured her that there was nothing for her to worry about. Shahid intervened and said, “On what channel is this show going to be telecast?” This was in reference to Kapil’s earlier show on Colors TV, which is owned by Mukesh Ambani.
On the work front, Kiara was recently seen in Netflix’s Guilty. She will soon feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also starring Kartik Aaryan.