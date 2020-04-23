Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has opened up about friendship with Isha Ambani, days after Kapil Sharma grilled Shahid Kapoor’s co-star on her childhood memories with Reliance heiress and Shloka Mehta. The Kabir Singh actress revealed that she often had to face taunts because of her friendship with the daughter of India’s richest businessman.

Speaking to BBC, Kiara said that her friendship with Isha made people forget her own struggle before she became a Bollywood star. This was because people refused to believe that a person whose best friend has been Isha Ambani could also go through a struggle.

She said, “I think today with social media, everyone knows everything about you. So when you talk about anything you are just judged. Also, social media is something a part of who you are, no one sees the layers and the depths beneath that person.

“So, If I put up a picture with a school friend of mine, who happens to be an heiress of the country, and if I say that I have struggled, they say that how dare she, she is friends with Isha Ambani. I’m like but so what, I’m not her, that has nothing to do with my work life, that has nothing to do with what I go through on a daily basis. But, that’s fine. I’m ok and I am not complaining.”

Kiara said that being friends with Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla also helped her get a sense of security. She said, “Sure, I can meet people initially when I first joined and Fugly was my first film. Because of Salman sir, because I did not have my own management team at that time, I got to meet a certain agency, which was also handling his work. I got to meet certain producers and directors, but that didn’t translate into my next couple of films.”

Not too long ago, Kiara was grilled on The Kapil Sharma Show when she made an appearance with Shahid Kapoor to promote Kabir Singh. Kapil had begun his conversation with Kiara by asking, “Kiara, we’ve heard that Mukesh Ambani ji’s daughter Isha Ambani ji is your friend? Is it true?” Kiara had replied, “Yes.” Overwhelmed by Kiara’s reply, Kapil had said, “Wow. What can I ask you then?”